The total number of new home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday – coming in at 54,443.
That missed forecasts for a fall of 1.0 percent following the 2.3 percent drop in December.
The value of loans gained 0.5 percent to A$21.165 billion after sliding 1.1 percent in the previous month.
The total value of dwelling finance commitments excluding alterations and additions rose 0.7 percent.
Investment lending climbed 1.1 percent to A$11.902 billion after sliding 2.9 percent a month earlier.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Australia Business Confidence Slows In February – NAB - March 12, 2018
- Australia Home Loans Sink 1.1% In January - March 12, 2018
- *Australia Business Confidence Index +9 In February; Conditions +21 – NAB - March 12, 2018