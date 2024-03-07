The Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported a seasonally adjusted decrease of 4.6% in the total value of owner-occupied home loans issued in Australia for January, equating to A$15.91 billion. Investment lending also saw a monthly dip of 2.6% to A$9.21 billion, bringing the overall lending down by 3.9% to A$25.12 billion.However, when assessing the numbers on a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans increased by 3.4% and investment lending significantly jumped by 18.5%, resulting in an overall loan increase of 8.5%.Additionally, there was a monthly increase in construction finance loans of 5.8% following a 3.3% rise in December. There was also a notable increase in loans for property purchase, which jumped by 16.9% after only a 1.9% increase the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com