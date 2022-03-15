House prices in Australia were up 4.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
That exceeded expectations for a gain of 3.9 percent and was down from the 5.0 percent increase in the third quarter.
On a yearly basis, house prices jumped 23.7 percent, up from 21.7 percent.
The total value of residential dwellings in Australia rose A$512.6 billion to A$9,901.6 billion in Q4, and the mean price of residential dwellings rose A$44,000 to A$920,100.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Australia House Prices Jump 4.7% On Quarter In Q4 - March 15, 2022
- *Australia House Price Index +4.7% On Quarter, +23.7% On Year In Q4 - March 15, 2022
- New Zealand Services Index Improves In February – BusinessNZ - March 15, 2022