Australia Import, Export Price Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release Q2 figures for import and export prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the three months prior, import prices were up 0.2 percent on quarter and export prices jumped 11.2 percent.

New Zealand will see July results for the business confidence index from ANZ; in June, the index slipped 0.6 percent.

Singapore will provide June figures for import and export prices, as well as producer prices. In May, import prices rose 13.9 percent on year and export prices climbed 9.6 percent. Producer prices spiked an annual 18.1 percent.

Thailand will provide June numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 18.75 percent following the 25.84 percent spike in May.

