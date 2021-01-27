Australia Inflation Climbs To 0.9% On Year In Q4

Consumer prices in Australia were up 0.9 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – exceeding expectations for 0.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from Q3.

On a quarterly basis, inflation also gained 0.9 percent – beating forecasts for 0.7 percent and down from 1.6 percent in the three months prior.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s trimmed mean was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year – both matching forecasts and unchanged.

The weighted median rose 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year after rising 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year in the previous three months.

