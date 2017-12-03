Australia Inflation Forecast +0.2% On Month – TD Securities

Consumer prices in Australia are predicted to rise 0.2 percent on month in November, the latest forecast from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute showed on Monday.

That follows the 0.3 percent increase predicted for October.

On a yearly basis, consumer prices are called higher by 2.7 percent in November – up slightly from 2.6 percent in October.

