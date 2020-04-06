Australia Inflation Forecast Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday see the March inflation forecast from TD Securities, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, the forecast suggested a decline of 0.1 percent on month and an increase of 1.6 percent on year.

Australia also will see March data on job advertisements from ANZ; in February, job ads were up 0.7 percent on month.

New Zealand will see March figures for commodity prices from ANZ; in February, prices were down 2.1 percent on month.

Finally the markets in China and Thailand are closed on Monday for the Qingming Festival and Chakri Day, respectively; they will re-open on Tuesday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com