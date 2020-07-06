Australia Inflation Forecast On Tap For Monday

Australia will on Monday see June data for job ads from ANZ and for the inflation forecast from TD Securities, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, job ads were up 0.5 percent on month and the inflation forecast suggested a drop of 1.2 percent.

Hong Kong will see June results for the private sector PMI from IHS Markit; in May, the index score was 43.9.

The Philippines will release May numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In April, industrial production plummeted 61.4 percent on year and retail sales added an annual 0.7 percent.

Indonesia will see June results for its consumer confidence index; in May, the index score was 77.8.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Asarnha Bucha Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

