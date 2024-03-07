In January, Australia reported a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.027 billion, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. This figure fell short of the predicted surplus of A$11.420 billion, with the previous surplus in December being revised downwards to A$10.743 billion from the original A$10.959 billion.The country recorded a 1.6% monthly increase in exports, amounting to A$47.511 billion, seeing a small revision from the initially reported 1.8% rise in the previous month to 1.5%. Meanwhile, import growth slowed down to 1.3%, with the total imports valuing at A$36.483 billion, a decrease from the 4.8% growth rate observed a month earlier.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com