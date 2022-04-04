Australia Job Ads Grow For Second Month: ANZ

Australia’s job advertisements rose for the second straight month in March, albeit at a softer pace, data released by ANZ showed on Monday.

Job advertisements increased 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, after a 10.9 percent growth in February.

“ANZ Job Ads rose 0.4 percent m/m in March, to be up 57.5 per cent on the pre-pandemic level,” ANZ Senior Economist Catherine Birch said.

“Labor demand is elevated and continuing to grow, confirmed by ABS job vacancies data which showed a rise of 6.9 percent q/q in February to a new record high. ”

On a yearly basis, job advertisements gained 32.5 percent in March, after a 39.6 percent growth in the previous month. The latest increase was the weakest since February 2021.

