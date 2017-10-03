Australia Job Ads Remain Flat In September: ANZ

Job advertisements in Australia showed no variations in September after rising in the previous six months, latest survey from the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group revealed Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, total job ads remained flat in September, following a 1.7 percent rise in August.

Annual growth in job ads eased to 12.5 percent in September from 13.3 percent in the prior month.

“The strength in labor market conditions is consistent with elevated business conditions, which are at their highest point since the global financial crisis,” Felicity Emmett, a senior economist at ANZ, said.

“Notwithstanding the slight drop in August, profitability and capacity utilization remain high – suggesting that labour market strength is likely to continue.”

