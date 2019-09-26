Australia Job Vacancies Fall In August

Australia’s job vacancies declined in the August quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The number of job vacancies fell by seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent sequentially in the August quarter, following a 1.6 percent drop in May.

On a yearly basis, job vacancies declined 1.9 percent in three months to August.

In trend terms, job vacancies decreased 1.3 percent on quarter. The trend level of vacancies had declined for the last three quarters, following a period of growth, Bruce Hockman, chief economist at the ABS, said.

This fall led to the first annual decline of job vacancies since February 2014, of 1.4 percent over the year, Hockman added.

