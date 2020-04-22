Australia Job Vacancies Fall In March

Australia’s job vacancies declined in March amid COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

In trend terms, the internet vacancy index fell 5.3 percent or 7,700 job ads on a monthly basis in March.

On an annual basis, the internet vacancy index declined 22.7 percent in March with the number of job vacancies easing 40,300. The job vacancy index stood at the all-time series low of 137,100.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had a significantly negative impact on recruitment activity in March 2020,” the agency reported.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, job advertisements plunged 22.3 percent, which was the record fall on series, surpassing the 10.5 percent decrease seen during the global financial crisis.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com