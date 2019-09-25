Australia Job Vacancy Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday see August numbers for job vacancies, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, vacancies were down 1.1 percent on month.

China will release final Q2 figures for its current account balance; the previous reading suggested a surplus of $57.0 billion.

Japan will provide final August numbers for machine tool orders; in July, orders plummeted 37.1 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see August data for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth HKD370.79 billion and exports were at HKD338.62 billion for a trade deficit of HKD32.17 billion.

Singapore will release August numbers for industrial production; in July, production was up 3.6 percent on month and down 0.4 percent on year.

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.25 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com