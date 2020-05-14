Australia Jobless Rate Climbs To 6.2% In April

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That was up from 5.2 percent in March but was well beneath expectations for 8.3 percent.

The Australian economy lost 594,300 jobs last month – missing forecasts for a decline of 575,000 following the increase of 5,900 jobs in the previous month.

The participation rate was 63.5 percent in April, well shy of expectations for 65.2 percent and down from 66.0 percent a month earlier.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com