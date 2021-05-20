Australia Jobless Rate Falls To 5.5% In April

The unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was beneath expectation for 5.6 percent and down from the upwardly revised 5.7 percent in March (originally 5.6 percent).

The Australian economy lost 30,600 jobs last month, well shy of expectations for a gain of 15,000 jobs following the addition of 70,700 jobs in March.

The participation rate fell to 66.0 percent, missing forecasts for 66.3 – which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com