Australia Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 5.2% In June

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – unchanged and in line with expectations.

The Australian economy added 500 jobs last month – well shy of expectations for an increase of 9,000 jobs following the increase of 42,300 in May.

The participation rate was 66.0, beating forecasts for 65.9 percent but unchanged from the previous month.

Monthly hours worked in all jobs decreased 0.1 million hours to 1,773.9 million hours.

