Australia Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 5.4% In November

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the October reading.

The Australian economy added 61,600 jobs last month – shattering expectations for a gain of 19,000 following the addition of 7,800 jobs in the previous month.

The participation rate jumped to 65.5 percent – beating forecasts for 65.1 percent and up from the upwardly revised 65.2 percent a month earlier (originally 65.1 percent).

