Australia Jobless Rate Rises To 6.9% In September

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 6.9 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for 7.1 percent and was up from 6.8 percent in August.

The Australian economy shed 29,500 jobs last month – again exceeding forecasts for a loss of 35,000 jobs following the addition of 111,000 in the previous month.

Full-time employment lost 20,100 jobs and part-time employment lost 9,400 jobs.

The participation rate came in at 64.8 percent, unchanged and in line with expectations.

