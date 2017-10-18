Australia Jobless Rate Sinks To 5.5% In September

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for 5.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

The Australian economy added 19,800 jobs in September, beating forecasts for an addition of 15,000 jobs following the addition of 54,200 jobs in the previous month.

The participation rate came in at 65.2 percent, in line with forecasts and unchanged from the previous month following a downward revision from 65.3 percent.

