Australia Jobless Rate Steady At 4.0%

Australia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in March, same as seen in February. Economists had forecast a rate of 3.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons declined by 12,100 to 551,300 in March.

The youth unemployment rate decreased to 8.3 percent in March.

The number of jobs increased by 17,900 in March, while economists had forecast a growth of 40,000.

The participation rate remained unchanged at 66.4 percent in March. Economists had expected a rate of 66.5 percent.

