Australia Leading Index Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday see June results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the index fell 0.1 percent on month.
Singapore is scheduled to release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth SGD42.66 billion and exports were at SGD46.70 billion for a trade surplus of SGD4.04 billion.
