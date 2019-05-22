Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Australia Leading Index Falls In April

Australia Leading Index Falls In April

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Australia’s leading index dropped again April and remained consistently negative over the past five months, signaling that economic growth in the first quarter is likely be below trend, Westpac reported Wednesday.

The Westpac- Melbourne Institute Leading Index declined to -0.47 percent in April from -0.13 percent in March.

This consistent ‘below trend’ signal from the Index is in line with Westpac’s growth forecast for 2019 of 2.2 percent, Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac said.

Data showed that the leading index growth rate swung sharply over the last six months. Six of the eight components have driven the turnaround, led by a weaker pulse from US industrial production and a narrowing yield spread with drags from a levelling out in commodity prices; a softening in the Westpac-MI Unemployment Expectations index; dwelling approvals and the Westpac-MI CSI Expectations Index.

Meanwhile, the only significant offsetting positive contribution came from the ASX 200, which added +0.43 percentage points to the six month Leading Index growth rate.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.