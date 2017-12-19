Australia Leading Index Gains 0.10% In November – Westpac

The Australian economy continued to expand in November, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed on Wednesday as its leading index was up 0.10 percent.

That follows the upwardly revised 0.14 percent increase in October (originally 0.13 percent).

The six month annualized growth rate (which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future) lifted from +0.51 percent in October to +0.69 percent in November, the bank said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com