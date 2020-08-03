Australia Manufacturing Index Climbs To 53.5 In July – AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in Australia, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 53.5.

That’s up from 51.5 in June and it moves further above the boom-or0bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The expansion in July was driven by the two largest manufacturing sectors in terms of employment: the large food and beverage and machinery and equipment sectors. All other sectors reported difficult trading conditions due to the impact of COVID-19.

Production, employment, supplier deliveries and finished stocks expanded and at a faster rate than in June. Respondents across all manufacturing sectors noted increased interest in locally made manufactured goods.

