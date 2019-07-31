Australia Manufacturing Index Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday see July results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the index score was 49.4.

Australia also will see July numbers for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s commodity price index and Q2 data for import and export prices.

In June, the commodity price index jumped 13.0 percent on year to a score of 127.6. Import prices sank 0.5 percent on quarter in Q1 and export prices climbed 4.5 percent.

China will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 49.6, up from 49.4 in June.

Hong Kong will provide June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were down 1.7 percent on year.

Indonesia will release July data for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year, while core CPI also rose 3.3 percent on year.

Finally, a number of regional countries will see July results for their respective manufacturing PMIs including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

