Australia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 51.3 In July – AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia moved back into expansion territory in July, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Thursday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 51.3.

That’s up from 49.4 in June and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, employment, new orders, supplier deliveries, exports, input prices and average wages all were in expansion territory, while production, finished stocks, sales and selling prices continued to be in contraction.

