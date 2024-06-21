The manufacturing sector in Australia continued its contraction in June at an accelerated pace, as per the latest survey from Judo Bank, which reported a manufacturing PMI score of 47.5.This is a decline from the 49.7 recorded in May and further distances the score from the critical 50 mark that differentiates between expansion and contraction.High-interest rates and weakening market conditions have exerted pressure, leading to quicker declines in new orders and production in June. However, it is noteworthy that new export orders showed an increase for the second consecutive month. As a result of lower new work inflows, Australian manufacturers reduced their inventory levels, and employment dipped following a slight rise in May.The survey further indicated that the services PMI slowed to 51.0 in June, down from 52.5 in May.Growth in service activity decelerated in June due to a marginal dip in new business. Anecdotal evidence pointed to the fact that softer economic conditions had a negative impact on the demand for services. This also affected new export business, which saw its first decline since March. Consequently, the rate of job creation slowed in June as capacity pressure reduced.The composite index registered at 50.6 in June, lower than the 52.1 seen in May.Business activity growth continued to be driven predominantly by the service sector, while manufacturing output contracted more sharply compared to May. Firms reported working through their backlogs as new incoming orders fell across both the manufacturing and service sectors for the first time since January. Elevated interest rates and subdued economic conditions were frequently cited by survey participants as reasons for the decreasing demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com