Australia Manufacturing Sector Slows In May – AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 52.7.

That’s down from 54.8 in April, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

All of the individual components continued to expand in May, although production, new orders, supplier deliveries, exports, sales, selling prices and average wages all did so at a slower pace.

Employment, finished stocks and input prices picked up steam.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com