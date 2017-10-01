Australia Manufacturing Sector Slows In September – AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in September, albeit at a much slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Monday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 54.2.

That’s down sharply from 59.8 in August, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

It also marks the 12th straight month of expansion.

Individually, production, new orders, employment, stocks, sales, exports and deliveries all were in expansion territory.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com