New home sales in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 9.1 percent on month in August, the Housing Industry Association said on Tuesday.
The August figure marked a solid rebound from a 15.4 percent contraction in July.
Sales of detached houses gained 7.3 percent, while multi-unit sales surged 21.6 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Australia New Home Sales Jump 9.1% In August - October 2, 2017
- Australia Building Approvals Gain 0.4% In August - October 2, 2017
- Japan Monetary Base Rises 15.6% In September - October 2, 2017