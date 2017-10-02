Australia New Home Sales Jump 9.1% In August

New home sales in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 9.1 percent on month in August, the Housing Industry Association said on Tuesday.

The August figure marked a solid rebound from a 15.4 percent contraction in July.

Sales of detached houses gained 7.3 percent, while multi-unit sales surged 21.6 percent.

