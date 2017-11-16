Australia New Motor Vehicle Sales Flat On Month In October

The total number of new motor vehicles sales in Australia was roughly flat in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – coming in at 98,922.

That follows the 0.5 percent decline in September.

Sales for other vehicles added 0.4 percent on month, while passenger vehicles fell 1.0 percent and sports utility vehicles eased 0.3 percent.

By region, the largest upward movement across all states and territories was in Tasmania (1.7 percent), continuing an upward trend that began in May 2017.

The largest downward movement across all states and territories was in the Northern Territory (-2.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, new motor vehicle sales added 1.0 percent after sliding 0.8 percent in the previous month.

