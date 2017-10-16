Australia New Motor Vehicle Sales Sink 0.5% In September

The total number of new motor vehicle sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday – standing at 98,882.

That follows the flat reading in August.

On a yearly basis, new motor vehicle sales were down 0.8 percent after climbing 1.7 percent in the previous month.

By individual component, sales for passenger vehicles sank 1.0 percent on month, while sports utility vehicle sales eased 0.1 percent and other vehicle sales advanced 0.7 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com