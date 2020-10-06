Australia Performance Of Construction Index Climbs To 45.2 In September – AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Tuesday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction Index score of 45.2.

That’s up from 37.9 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Employment in the construction industry fell by 22,400 people (1.8 percent) to 1.1 million workers in the six months to August 2020.

Across the states, the Australian PCI indicates that construction activity is resuming at very different speeds following the COVID-19 disruptions in Q2. Conditions improved in September in all states except Victoria.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com