Australia Private Capex Climbs 3.0% In Q4

Private capital expenditure was up 3.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 3.0 percent decline in the three months prior.

Capex for buildings and structures rose 0.7 percent in the December quarter 2020, while capex for equipment, plant and machinery rose 5.7 percent in the December quarter 2020.

Capex for mining fell 1.4 percent in the December quarter 2020, while capex for non-mining rose 4.9 percent in the December quarter 2020.

