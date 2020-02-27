Australia Private Capital Expenditure Sinks 2.8% In Q4

Private capital expenditure in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – coming in at A$28.454 billion.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in the three months prior.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for buildings and structures fell by -5.9 percent in the December quarter 2019. This follows a rise of 2.5 percent in the September quarter 2019.

The seasonally adjusted volume estimate for equipment, plant and machinery rose by 0.8 percent in the December quarter 2019. This follows a fall of -3.6 percent in the September quarter 2019.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com