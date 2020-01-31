Australia Private Sector Credit Adds 0.2% In December

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.2 percent on month in December, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday – in line with expectations and unchanged from November after an upward revision from 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit advanced 2.4 percent – beating forecasts for 2.3 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Housing credit added 0.3 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year, while personal credit lost 0.5 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year and business credit rose 0.2 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.

Broad money added 0.1 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com