Australia Private Sector Credit Adds 0.2% In September

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.2 percent on month in September, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Thursday – unchanged from the previous month but shy of expectations for a gains of 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit gained 2.7 percent – matching forecasts and down from 2.9 percent in August.

Housing credit was up 0.2 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year, while personal credit sank 0.7 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year and business credit rose 0.4 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com