The Reserve Bank of Australia reported on Friday that total credit extended to the private sector in Australia increased by 0.5 percent in April, surpassing forecasts of a 0.4 percent rise. The March figure had been revised up to 0.4 percent from an initial estimate of 0.3 percent.Year-on-year, total credit experienced a robust growth of 5.2 percent.Housing credit saw a monthly increase of 0.4 percent and a yearly rise of 4.5 percent. Personal credit grew by 0.2 percent on the month and 3.2 percent annually. Business credit showed a strong performance, gaining 0.6 percent month-over-month and 6.8 percent year-over-year.Additionally, broad money supply rose by 0.4 percent from the previous month and by 5.1 percent compared to the same period last year.