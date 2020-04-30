Australia Private Sector Credit Climbs 1.1% In March

Private sector credit in Australia was up 1.1 percent on month in March, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Thursday – accelerating from 0.4 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, credit jumped 3.6 percent – slowing from 3.9 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 3.0 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year, while personal credit fell 1.4 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year and business credit advanced 2.9 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year.

Broad money was up 2.7 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com