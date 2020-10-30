Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.1% In September

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.1 percent on month in September, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday – following the flat reading in August.

On a yearly basis, credit rose 2.0 percent, slowing from 2.0 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 0.4 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year, while personal credit sank 0.8 percent on month and 12/5 percent on year and business credit fell 0.3 percent on month but gained 2.0 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.9 percent on month and 12.0 percent on year.

