Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.2% In February

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.2 percent on month in February, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Wednesday – unchanged from the January reading.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit rose 1.6 percent – slowing from 1.7 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 0.4 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year, while personal credit lost 0.5 percent on month and 12.3 percent on year and business credit was flat on month and down 0.2 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.1 percent on month and 12.5 percent on year.

