Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.6% In September

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.6 percent on month in September, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday – matching expectations and unchanged from the August reading.

On a yearly basis, credit jumped 5.3 percent – accelerating from 4.7 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit rose 0.6 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year, while personal credit fell 0.6 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year and business credit gained 0.7 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year.

Broad money gained 1.3 percent on month and 7.9 percent on year.

