Australia Private Sector Credit Growth Eases In April

Australia’s private sector credit growth eased in April, figures from the Reserve Bank of Australia showed on Friday.

Private sector credit grew a 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.3 percent in March. The growth rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in private sector credit eased to 3.7 percent in April from 3.9 percent in March. Credit climbed 5.0 percent on year in April 2018. Economists had forecast 3.8 percent increase.

Data showed that broad money supply gained 0.1 percent on month taking the annual growth to 4.2 percent in April.

