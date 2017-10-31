Australia Private Sector Credit Rises Less Than Expected

Total credit to the private sector in Australia increased at a slower-than-expected pace in September, data from the Reserve Bank of Australia showed on Tuesday.

Private sector credit climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in September, following a 0.5 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a stable increase of 0.5 percent for the month.

On an annual basis, credit grew at a steady rate of 5.4 percent in September.

Individually, housing credit added 0.5 percent over the month and 6.6 percent annually in September. At the same time, personal credit remained flat on a monthly basis, while it dropped 1.0 percent from last year.

