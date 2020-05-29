Australia Private Sector Credit Steady In April

Private sector credit in Australia was flat on month in April, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday – following the 1.1 percent increase in March.

On a yearly basis, credit rose 3.6 percent – unchanged from the March reading.

Housing credit was up 0.2 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year, while personal credit dropped 3.0 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year and business credit added 0.1 percent on month and 6.7 percent on year.

Broad money gained 2.9 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com