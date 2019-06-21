Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Australia Private Sector Growth Rises In June

Australia Private Sector Growth Rises In June

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Australia’s private sector grew rose further in June, driven by expansion in output and new business, flash data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.

The Commonwealth Bank flash composite output index rose to 53.1 in June from 51.5 in May. Any readings above 50.0 signal growth in the sector.

Output and new order business expanded at the sharpest rate in seven months in June. Backlogs of works increased raising employment level for the second straight month.

Input cost rose at the fastest pace since November last year, while the selling price inflation was moderate.

Business confidence rose to its highest since January reflecting improved market confidence after the federal election.

The services Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, rose to 53.3 from 51.5 in the previous month. The indicator signaled fastest growth in seven-months.

The manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in June from 51.0 in the preceding month.

“The uncertainty generated by the federal election has been removed which appears to have had a positive impact on business activity,” CBA senior economist Gareth Aird, said.

“The combination of monetary policy stimulus, forthcoming tax rebates and strong employment growth has contributed to the sharpest lift in the index since late last year.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.