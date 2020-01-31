Australia Producer Prices Rise 0.3% On Quarter In Q4

Final demand producer prices were up 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – slowing from 0.4 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.4 percent – also down, from 1.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Individually, there were rises in accommodation (+5.7 percent), petroleum refining and petroleum fuel manufacturing (+4.9 percent) and other agriculture (+4.1 percent).

These were offset by falls in sugar and confectionary manufacturing (-4.6 percent) and dairy product manufacturing (-1.4 percent).

