Australia Q3 House Price Index Gains 0.8% On Quarter

Australia house price index climbed 0.8 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday – after sinking 1.8 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, the house price index climbed 4.5 percent after rising 6.2 percent in Q2.

The total value of residential dwellings in Australia rose A$87.8 billion to A$7,283.3 billion in Q3, while the mean price of residential dwellings rose A$5,400 to A$689,500.

The number of residential dwellings rose by 44,000 to 10,562,800.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com