Australia Q4 Export Prices Slide 5.2% On Quarter

Export prices in Australia were down 5.2 percent on quarter but rose 4.1 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Main contributors to the fall included Metalliferous ores and metal scrap (-9.1 percent); coal, coke and briquettes (-14.7 percent); and gas, natural and manufactured (-2.3 percent). Those offset rises in meat and meat preparations (+6.9 percent).

Import prices were up 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in Q4.

Main positive contributors included petroleum, petroleum products and related materials (+3.8 percent); machinery specialized for particular industries (+1.6 percent); and road vehicles (including air-cushion vehicles) (+0.4 percent).

Those offset falls in fertilizers (excluding crude) (-6.5 percent); and plastics in non-primary forms (-5.5 percent).

